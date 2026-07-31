Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 96,952 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lowered its position in Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP - Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547,664 shares of the company's stock after selling 96,952 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.11% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $40,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company's stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 49,741 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 253.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,089 shares of the company's stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 54,571 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 price target on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore set a $30.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $33.40.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.4%

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio is presently 68.15%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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