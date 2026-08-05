Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,247 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock after selling 36,722 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of Thor Industries worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the RV manufacturer's stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $79.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.00. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $122.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.02). Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business's revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.800 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. Thor Industries's payout ratio is 90.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THO shares. Argus raised Thor Industries to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $109.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on THO

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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