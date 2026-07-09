Quantum Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.93 Billion Stock Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Quantum Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 882,760.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,176,302 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 112,163,596 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust accounts for approximately 20.5% of Quantum Portfolio Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC owned 30.26% of Starwood Property Trust worth $1,931,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $75,177,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,935 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $66,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263,856 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,457,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 164,844.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 880,802 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,863,000 after acquiring an additional 880,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 315.4% during the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 713,415 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 541,672 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $16.45 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $21.05. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $205.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.25 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.7%. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

Further Reading

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