Quent Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Genius Sports Limited $GENI

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 257,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,840,000. Quent Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Genius Sports at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 9.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company's stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 1.3% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the company's stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 10.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 2.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 90,682 shares of the company's stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on GENI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GENI

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $4.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.08. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Genius Sports's revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Further Reading

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