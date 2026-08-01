QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL Position Boosted by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL - Free Report) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,543,410 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 348,549 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 2.26% of QuidelOrtho worth $25,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,333 shares of the company's stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 3,691.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 910 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $13.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QDEL

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QDEL opened at $16.77 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $35.58. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.37 and a 200-day moving average of $18.16.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 45.57%.The firm had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. QuidelOrtho has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho is a global diagnostics company formed through the merger of Quidel Corporation and Ortho Clinical Diagnostics. The combined entity develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of rapid and high-throughput diagnostic solutions across immunoassay, molecular diagnostics and transfusion medicine. Its offerings span point-of-care platforms for acute care testing as well as large-scale automated systems designed for clinical laboratories and blood banks.

The company's product range includes rapid antigen and antibody tests for infectious diseases, molecular assays utilizing nucleic acid amplification technology, and integrated immunodiagnostic analyzers.

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