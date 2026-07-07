R Squared Ltd Lowers Position in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

R Squared Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX - Free Report) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,464 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 5,566 shares during the quarter. R Squared Ltd's holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in TD SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $18,036,000. Fieldview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,140,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 474.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,859 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company's stock.

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TD SYNNEX Stock Down 0.2%

SNX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.52. 674,189 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,860. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $254.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12-month low of $139.12 and a 12-month high of $296.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $19.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.80 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 1.63%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.99 EPS. TD SYNNEX has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.750 EPS. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. TD SYNNEX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.74%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,025 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total value of $605,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,820 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,165,514.80. The trade was a 21.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Hume sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.38, for a total transaction of $1,401,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,599,304.06. This represents a 17.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,274. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $202.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $340.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 price target on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $237.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $294.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX NYSE: SNX is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company's core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

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