R Squared Ltd Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of R Squared Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $24,252,196,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 895.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 12,689,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $4,391,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,084,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $65,788,194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040,801 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,634,232 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,858,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,313 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,707,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $167,064,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Get Broadcom alerts: Sign Up

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3%

Broadcom stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $399.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,579,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,802,910. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.58 and a 12 month high of $495.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.66, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.33%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $9,479,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 219,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,417,628.91. This trade represents a 10.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 1,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.86, for a total transaction of $598,923.72. Following the sale, the director owned 17,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,514,884.36. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,982,964 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $502.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $493.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadcom

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Broadcom, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Broadcom wasn't on the list.

While Broadcom currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here