Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 73.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 833 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 257.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $496.25.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. TSMC AI Stock Article

TSMC reported approximately $40.20 billion in second-quarter 2026 revenue, up 36% year over year, while net income rose 77.41%. The strong results reinforce expectations for continued demand for advanced AI chips and foundry capacity. Positive Sentiment: Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Semiconductor ETFs Draw Cash

Strong technology earnings and better-than-expected forecasts from Lam Research helped lift the broader chip sector and attracted fresh money to semiconductor ETFs, creating a supportive backdrop for TSMC shares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. TSMC Analyst Estimates

Analysts raised TSMC’s earnings forecasts, including Erste Group’s increases to $16.69 per share for fiscal 2026 and $21.25 for fiscal 2027. The consensus analyst rating remains “Buy,” with an average price target of $496.25. Positive Sentiment: TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. TSMC Advanced Packaging Expansion

TSMC’s advanced-chip packaging expansion, including a reported Arizona partnership with Amkor, could strengthen its position in the AI supply chain and support U.S. customer demand. Positive Sentiment: Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. TSMC Insider Purchase

Vice President Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares, increasing his direct ownership by 25%. The insider buying offers a modest vote of confidence, though the transaction is small relative to TSMC’s market value. Neutral Sentiment: TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. TSMC Dividend Announcement

TSMC increased its quarterly dividend to $1.1136 per share, or $4.45 annualized, but its roughly 1.1% yield means the change is secondary to the company’s AI-growth outlook. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to monitor Samsung’s proposed Broadcom partnership, which could create a stronger alternative in AI foundry and packaging, as well as restrictions on China-related equipment and concerns about the sustainability of AI spending. Samsung Broadcom Foundry Partnership

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.2%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $404.21 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $223.70 and a fifty-two week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $427.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The semiconductor company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 50.31% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $39.89 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 16.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Shyue-Shyh Lin purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.13 per share, for a total transaction of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president owned 30,269 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,243,840.97. The trade was a 3.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,167,094. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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