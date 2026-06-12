Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 4,000 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.08% of MasTec worth $14,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 9,550.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,555 shares of the construction company's stock worth $201,295,000 after acquiring an additional 936,747 shares in the last quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the third quarter worth about $81,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 52.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,022,175 shares of the construction company's stock worth $217,529,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of MasTec by 59.8% during the third quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 867,240 shares of the construction company's stock worth $184,557,000 after acquiring an additional 324,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 71.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,886 shares of the construction company's stock worth $155,965,000 after acquiring an additional 304,358 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasTec Stock Performance

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $358.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.75 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's 50 day moving average is $377.66 and its 200 day moving average is $297.39. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.23 and a 12 month high of $441.43.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. MasTec's revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of MasTec from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $440.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $459.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MTZ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total transaction of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,764. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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