Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires 63,215 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. $NDAQ

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,176 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 63,215 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $50,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company's stock.

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Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $86.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.09 and a 52-week high of $101.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $88.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.10.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 23.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Nasdaq's payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,710 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total value of $700,222.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 141,035 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,808,798.70. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michelle Lynn Daly sold 1,323 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total value of $117,508.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,104.98. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 138,162 shares of company stock valued at $11,932,913 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $110.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised Nasdaq from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $113.00 price objective on Nasdaq in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $107.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a global financial technology company that operates one of the world's leading electronic securities exchanges and provides a broad array of products and services to capital markets participants. Its core activities include operating the Nasdaq Stock Market and other trading venues, developing and supplying market technology and matching engines to exchanges and trading firms, licensing market data and indices, and offering clearing, trade execution and post-trade solutions. The company also provides market surveillance, risk management and regulatory technology used by exchanges and regulators.

Founded in 1971 by the National Association of Securities Dealers (NASD) as the first electronic stock market, Nasdaq has evolved into a diversified marketplace and technology provider.

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