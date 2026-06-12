Raiffeisen Bank International AG Boosts Holdings in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 232,744 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 27,196 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG owned approximately 0.06% of Flex worth $14,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flex by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,746,330 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,341,053,000 after buying an additional 25,662,586 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $319,756,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,497,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 173,277 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,270 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 340,389 shares of the technology company's stock worth $20,566,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In related news, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 17,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total transaction of $2,378,775.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 238,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,425,149.99. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 22,216 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $3,163,114.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 232,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,132,680.28. This represents a 8.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,012 shares of company stock worth $48,508,103. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flex Stock Performance

Flex stock opened at $151.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.24 and a 200-day moving average of $81.43. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $166.86.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. Flex had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Flex

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Positive Sentiment: Flex is being viewed more favorably as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with commentary highlighting its role in supplying equipment and systems for data centers and cloud/power applications. Flex To Enter S&P 500 Positioned As A Major AI Infrastructure Player

Flex is being viewed more favorably as an AI infrastructure beneficiary, with commentary highlighting its role in supplying equipment and systems for data centers and cloud/power applications. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 is a bullish catalyst because it can boost demand from index funds and improve market visibility for Flex Ltd. (FLEX) . Dear Flex stock fans, mark your calendars for June 22

Upcoming inclusion in the S&P 500 is a bullish catalyst because it can boost demand from index funds and improve market visibility for . Positive Sentiment: Analysts are focusing on Flex’s aggressive capex plan to capture AI data center demand, suggesting fiscal 2027 could be an important turning point if investments translate into margin recovery and faster growth. Flex Aggressively Scaling Investments: Is Fiscal 2027 a Turning Point?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Flex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $84.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Flex from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Flex from $75.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FLEX

Flex Company Profile

Flex NASDAQ: FLEX, formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

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