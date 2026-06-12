Raiffeisen Bank International AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Raiffeisen Bank International AG trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,352 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,095 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 49,870 shares of the company's stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,885 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth $5,105,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,957 shares of the company's stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 32,933 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Shiv Verma sold 5,436 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $420,528.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 47,311 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,659,978.96. This trade represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 10,837 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $931,006.67. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,043,674.99. This represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 680,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,306,560 and have sold 571,602 shares valued at $41,959,746. Insiders own 14.47% of the company's stock.

Robinhood Markets Stock Up 6.8%

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $92.17. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.56, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 41.12%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Robinhood Markets this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $147.00 to $95.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Read Our Latest Report on Robinhood Markets

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc NASDAQ: HOOD is a U.S.-based financial services company best known for its mobile-first brokerage platform that aims to "democratize finance for all." Founded in 2013 by Vladimir Tenev and Baiju Bhatt and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company built early traction by offering commission-free trading and a simplified user experience that attracted a large base of retail investors.

Robinhood's core products and services include a mobile app and web platform for trading U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD - Free Report).

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