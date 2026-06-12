Raiffeisen Bank International AG Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,516 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 9,849 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Franchise GP Ltd acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 1,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $244,011.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,184,078.12. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 38,474 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $4,907,358.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 38,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,907,358.70. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 202,985 shares of company stock worth $23,452,265 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.55 and a beta of 1.19. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.77 and a 12-month high of $134.09. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.86 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.864 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Iron Mountain's payout ratio is currently 380.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

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Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report).

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