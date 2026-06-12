Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 24,673 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,755 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 24,673 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $10,730,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $65,096,000. Ruggiero Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 487 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company's stock.

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Intuitive Surgical News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average “Moderate Buy” rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth.

Brokerage coverage remains constructive, with Intuitive Surgical carrying an average rating and several firms reiterating bullish views. Recent commentary also lifted FY2027 EPS estimates, suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile.

A bullish investor thesis highlighted on social-media-driven coverage points to ongoing growth in robotic-assisted surgery demand, while prior results showed the company beating earnings and revenue expectations, reinforcing its premium growth profile. Positive Sentiment: Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook.

Recent analysis says ISRG can offset tariff and input-cost pressure through scale, cost discipline, and rising adoption of the da Vinci 5 system, which supports the margin outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Article: Intuitive Surgical NASDAQ: ISRG EVP Sells $169,656.00 in Stock

Two executives sold small amounts of stock under pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plans. These sales were routine and not necessarily a negative signal, but they may still add to investor caution in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside.

Some recent research notes also trimmed price targets, indicating that while analysts remain broadly positive, expectations have been recalibrated lower for valuation and near-term upside. Negative Sentiment: The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, and one recent report noted the shares were down sharply from prior levels, reflecting ongoing valuation and sentiment pressure.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $412.90 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $396.68 and a one year high of $603.88. The business's fifty day moving average price is $443.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $496.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.42. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.46, for a total transaction of $236,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 239 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $113,156.94. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Iman Jeddi sold 5,625 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.55, for a total value of $2,365,593.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,014.65. This represents a 46.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 7,144 shares of company stock valued at $3,048,782 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $622.00 to $573.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho set a $525.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $573.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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