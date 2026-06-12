Raiffeisen Bank International AG Sells 9,213 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Raiffeisen Bank International AG cut its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,427 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 9,213 shares during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG's holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $15,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Evercore raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $270.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $700.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. CLSA upgraded shares of Dell Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $289.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $475.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $391.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $252.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's fifty day moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day moving average is $177.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.17 and a 52 week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.74 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 189,805 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total value of $86,928,791.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,287 shares in the company, valued at $11,123,203.13. The trade was a 88.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 175,901 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.99, for a total transaction of $80,560,898.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,789,455.41. The trade was a 82.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,708,716 shares of company stock worth $1,393,130,840. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company's stock.

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About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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