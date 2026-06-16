Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Has $28.06 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 723.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,567 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 208,713 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Citigroup were worth $28,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,239,926 shares of the company's stock worth $19,048,467,000 after buying an additional 4,938,923 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Citigroup by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,262,626 shares of the company's stock worth $4,797,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,252,372 shares of the company's stock worth $5,036,712,000 after acquiring an additional 189,548 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,196,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,990,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,887,285 shares of the company's stock worth $3,954,307,000 after purchasing an additional 846,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $3,285,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on C. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Citigroup from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial set a $147.00 price objective on Citigroup in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $141.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $240.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.47. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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