Rakuten Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 625.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,456 shares of the CRM provider's stock after purchasing an additional 108,166 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gilpin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $164.45 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $179.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.26. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.40 and a 1-year high of $276.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.75. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.37%.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 16th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 14.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, Director Laura Alber bought 2,571 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.58 per share, with a total value of $500,265.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 9,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,347.40. The trade was a 36.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 2,570 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $194.62 per share, with a total value of $500,173.40. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,664,153.18. This trade represents a 23.11% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Positive Sentiment: Salesforce’s $3.6 billion purchase of Fin expands its AI agent and customer-support capabilities, which could strengthen its competitive position and boost future growth. Reuters article

Salesforce’s $3.6 billion purchase of Fin expands its AI agent and customer-support capabilities, which could strengthen its competitive position and boost future growth. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the deal pushes Salesforce further into customer engagement and reinforces its strategy around Agentforce and autonomous tech. Seeking Alpha article

Analysts said the deal pushes Salesforce further into customer engagement and reinforces its strategy around Agentforce and autonomous tech. Positive Sentiment: Market coverage suggested the acquisition helped the stock break a recent losing streak, as investors welcomed a clearer AI growth story. Stocktwits article

Market coverage suggested the acquisition helped the stock break a recent losing streak, as investors welcomed a clearer AI growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary emphasized that Salesforce is still under pressure to prove its AI investments will translate into faster growth and better margins. Seeking Alpha article

Some commentary emphasized that Salesforce is still under pressure to prove its AI investments will translate into faster growth and better margins. Negative Sentiment: A prior downgrade warned that CRM could face further technical downside if market skepticism persists despite the AI-focused deal. Seeking Alpha article

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Salesforce, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Salesforce wasn't on the list.

While Salesforce currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here