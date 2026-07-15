Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,240 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 2.3% of Raleigh Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. LMG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,402 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NVIDIA Stock Up 4.1%

NVIDIA stock opened at $211.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a net margin of 62.97% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company had revenue of $81.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair restated an "outperform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, June 29th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CICC Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

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Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the sale, the director owned 14,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,030,882. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock valued at $410,583,015 in the last 90 days. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

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