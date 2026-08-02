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Rambus, Inc. $RMBS Stake Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Rambus logo with Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Institutional ownership increased: Segall Bryant & Hamill raised its Rambus stake by 45.2% to 157,450 shares, while institutional investors collectively own 88.54% of the company.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive: Rambus has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $139.78, although Robert W. Baird downgraded the stock to “Neutral” with a $120 target.
  • Insiders have been selling: Executives and directors sold 62,914 shares worth approximately $9.7 million over the past three months, while insiders own just 0.75% of the stock.
  • Interested in Rambus? Here are five stocks we like better.

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 49,021 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.15% of Rambus worth $13,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,372.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 122,636 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 117,675 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 94,946 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,973 shares in the last quarter. Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $885,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 137,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 85,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rambus by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 157,148 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $14,440,000 after purchasing an additional 27,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rambus from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Glj Research set a $165.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMBS

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other Rambus news, Director Emiko Higashi sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $1,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 49,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,947,799.50. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 37,914 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.69, for a total transaction of $5,751,174.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 168,358 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,538,225.02. This represents a 18.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 62,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,724,775 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $91.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.12. Rambus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.15 and a 52 week high of $174.10.

Rambus Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc is a technology licensing company specializing in semiconductor and system-level interface solutions. Founded in 1990 by Stanford University researchers Mike Farmwald and Mark Horowitz, Rambus established its headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company initially gained prominence by developing high-speed DRAM interface technology and securing a broad patent portfolio covering memory architecture, data signaling and power management innovations.

Today, Rambus licenses its proprietary intellectual property (IP) to semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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