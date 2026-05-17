Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Target Corporation $TGT

Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,119 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its position in shares of Target by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 355 shares of the retailer's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Target Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE TGT opened at $121.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $133.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average of $108.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Target's revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target's dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,038.17. The trade was a 14.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $119.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on TGT

About Target

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

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