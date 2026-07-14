Range Financial Group LLC Acquires 11,305 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 1,100.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,332 shares of the information services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.2% of Range Financial Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Range Financial Group LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $2,077,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 8,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.29, for a total transaction of $3,142,911.42. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,298,044.10. The trade was a 10.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,020,511. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. KeyCorp set a $445.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $416.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $378.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $350.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.71 and a 1 year high of $404.47.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The business had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Alphabet's revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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