Range Financial Group LLC Has $5.03 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 185.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,842 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 1.7% of Range Financial Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Range Financial Group LLC's holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $5,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company's stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $385.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $950.00 to $1,140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $767.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $530.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $886.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 989 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.19, for a total transaction of $870,507.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,776,015.10. This represents a 18.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 9,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.42, for a total transaction of $8,636,856.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 311,517 shares in the company, valued at $287,972,545.14. This represents a 2.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,069 shares of company stock worth $126,191,753. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $890.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.45 and a beta of 2.04. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $138.30 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $875.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 24th. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is 28.08%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Seagate Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Seagate Technology wasn't on the list.

While Seagate Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here