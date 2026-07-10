Range Financial Group LLC Invests $1.25 Million in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Bloom Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 517,286 shares of the company's stock worth $70,087,000 after purchasing an additional 37,403 shares during the last quarter. Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at about $10,114,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 59,519 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,064,000 after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company's stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts: Sign Up

Key Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Bloom Energy Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $256.26 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $351.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 5.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $284.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5,124.28 and a beta of 3.73.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $751.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. Bloom Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho set a $285.00 target price on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bloom Energy from $207.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $293.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $241.91.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BE

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total transaction of $4,084,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 212,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,371,303.95. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Chambers sold 55,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.69, for a total value of $16,372,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 238,333 shares in the company, valued at $70,949,350.77. The trade was a 18.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,617 shares of company stock valued at $59,843,659. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Bloom Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Bloom Energy wasn't on the list.

While Bloom Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here