Ranger Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 58,640 BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,640 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $11,991,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of BWX Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at $41,472,181.71. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $505,757.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $169.25 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.07 and a 1-year high of $241.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business's 50 day moving average is $190.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.25, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $860.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWXT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $228.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

Further Reading

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