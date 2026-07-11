Rapid7, Inc. $RPD Stock Position Increased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD - Free Report) by 274.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,688 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 117,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.24% of Rapid7 worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,310 shares of the technology company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company's stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts: Sign Up

Rapid7 Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ RPD opened at $11.17 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $746.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of $209.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $207.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Rapid7's revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Rapid7 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.600 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.330-0.360 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $8.00 price target on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rapid7 from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rapid7 from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair lowered Rapid7 from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Rapid7

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc is a publicly traded cybersecurity company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 2000, the company has specialized in delivering cloud-based security data and analytics solutions designed to help organizations detect, investigate, and remediate cyber threats. Rapid7 operates under the NASDAQ symbol “RPD” and serves a broad range of industries, including technology, financial services, healthcare, retail, and the public sector.

The core of Rapid7's offering is its Insight platform, a unified, cloud-native security operations and analytics suite.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rapid7, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rapid7 wasn't on the list.

While Rapid7 currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here