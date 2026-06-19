Rare Wolf Capital LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $953,000. CBM Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 627,724 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $134,433,000 after buying an additional 130,149 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock opened at $539.33 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $411.01 and its 200 day moving average is $283.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $879.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.82 and a twelve month high of $558.37.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $430.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at $140,000,947.80. This trade represents a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $432,612,950. This trade represents a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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