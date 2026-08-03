Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,083,245 shares of the electronics maker's stock after acquiring an additional 244,108 shares during the quarter. Amphenol accounts for about 1.5% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.25% of Amphenol worth $389,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Amphenol by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $191.67.

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Amphenol Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:APH opened at $160.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $178.52.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's payout ratio is 25.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $2,506,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company's stock.

Amphenol News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions

Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results

Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

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