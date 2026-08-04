Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL - Free Report) by 135.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,324 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,208,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,082 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $411,409,000 after buying an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,885 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $400,643,000 after buying an additional 117,929 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,949,978 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,962,000 after acquiring an additional 160,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,944,169 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $282,405,000 after acquiring an additional 121,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

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Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $96.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.20. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $107.08.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 24.40%.The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $58,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. NASDAQ: ACGL is a Bermuda-based insurance and reinsurance holding company that underwrites a broad range of property and casualty, mortgage, and specialty risk products. The company operates through a group of underwriting subsidiaries and platforms to provide insurance, reinsurance and related risk solutions tailored to commercial, institutional and individual clients.

Arch's product mix includes treaty and facultative reinsurance, primary casualty and property insurance, mortgage insurance and other specialty lines.

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