Rathbones Group PLC Buys 152,243 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,981 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 152,243 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $49,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $98.75. The firm's fifty day moving average is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average is $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 12.28%. NextEra Energy's revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $0.6232 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $99.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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