Rathbones Group PLC Buys 4,138 Shares of Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,102 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Ecolab worth $82,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 330,698 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $86,670,000 after acquiring an additional 68,062 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ecolab by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,362 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,731 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $43,464,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 21,488 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts: Sign Up

Ecolab Price Performance

Shares of ECL stock opened at $277.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $78.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business's fifty day moving average is $269.59 and its 200 day moving average is $273.48. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.15 and a twelve month high of $309.27.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.38 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Ecolab has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Ecolab's payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $337.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Ecolab from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ecolab

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michel D. Doukeris purchased 7,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $258.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,108. This represents a 1,345.49% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $250.65 per share, with a total value of $250,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 25,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,899.50. This represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,980. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc is a global provider of water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. The company develops and supplies cleaning and sanitizing chemicals, dispensing equipment, water-treatment systems, pest elimination services and related technologies designed to help businesses maintain clean, safe and efficient operations. Its offerings span both products and onsite services, often paired with technical support and training.

Ecolab serves a broad range of end markets including hospitality and foodservice, food and beverage processing, healthcare, manufacturing and industrial operations, and energy and utilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ecolab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ecolab wasn't on the list.

While Ecolab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here