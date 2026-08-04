Rathbones Group PLC Has $17.94 Million Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO - Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,923 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.08% of Veralto worth $17,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLTO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,340,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Veralto by 31.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,150,388 shares of the company's stock valued at $543,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,304 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Veralto by 263.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,798,310 shares of the company's stock worth $179,435,000 after buying an additional 1,303,940 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veralto by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,211 shares of the company's stock worth $226,615,000 after buying an additional 997,778 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Veralto by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,681,786 shares of the company's stock valued at $148,704,000 after buying an additional 900,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Veralto from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Veralto from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $111.00 price objective on Veralto in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.90.

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Veralto Price Performance

NYSE:VLTO opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Veralto Corporation has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.78. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Veralto had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.430 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.060-1.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Veralto's payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 7,097 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $720,487.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,597,109.20. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

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