Rathbones Group PLC Has $21.62 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,908 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $21,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,518 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,533 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $242,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $13,116,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $15,067,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 40.7% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 15,083 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $6,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.97, for a total transaction of $270,139.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,739,619.04. The trade was a 13.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.45, for a total value of $6,349,850.00. Following the sale, the president owned 169,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $82,609,106.25. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,527,983. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research lowered Axon Enterprise from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Axon Enterprise from $570.00 to $440.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $535.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $682.00 to $523.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $755.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $725.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ AXON opened at $575.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.06. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $339.01 and a 1 year high of $885.91.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $807.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.90 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.78%. Axon Enterprise's revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company's hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

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