Rathbones Group PLC Has $23.27 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,239 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Republic Services were worth $23,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $617,165,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Republic Services by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,952 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 344,535 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $73,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $2,294,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of RSG opened at $209.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.41 and a 12 month high of $238.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average is $215.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.10 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services's previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $247.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $243.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSG

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, Director Sandra M. Volpe sold 1,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.28, for a total value of $380,304.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,254.24. This trade represents a 96.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 60,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $213.31 per share, with a total value of $12,947,917.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 110,803,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,635,597,400.42. This represents a 0.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 987,150 shares of company stock worth $202,366,682. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

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