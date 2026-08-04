Rathbones Group PLC Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Intel Corporation $INTC

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,771 shares of the chip maker's stock after selling 6,684 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Intel were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financially Speaking Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $91.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $459.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 2.22. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $112.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Intel Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.21. Intel had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.380-0.380 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel is offering overtime bonuses to workers at its Ohio fabrication project, a move intended to accelerate construction and bring the delayed U.S. manufacturing operation online. Faster progress could support Intel’s foundry ambitions and domestic-production strategy. Intel Offers Overtime Bonuses in Ohio, Intel Stock Gains

Intel is offering overtime bonuses to workers at its Ohio fabrication project, a move intended to accelerate construction and bring the delayed U.S. manufacturing operation online. Faster progress could support Intel’s foundry ambitions and domestic-production strategy. Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues Intel may offer more upside than TSMC over the next two years because of its potential foundry turnaround, U.S. semiconductor incentives and recovery potential after a sharp sell-off. The view reinforces the bullish “comeback” thesis, although it remains opinion-based. Buying Intel Over TSMC Isn’t as Crazy as It Might Seem

One analysis argues Intel may offer more upside than TSMC over the next two years because of its potential foundry turnaround, U.S. semiconductor incentives and recovery potential after a sharp sell-off. The view reinforces the bullish “comeback” thesis, although it remains opinion-based. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street commentary suggests semiconductor stocks could rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery would benefit Intel, but the outlook remains dependent on improving sentiment toward AI-related spending and chip demand. Are Chip Stocks Poised to Stage a Recovery?

Wall Street commentary suggests semiconductor stocks could rebound after their worst monthly performance in more than a decade. A sector recovery would benefit Intel, but the outlook remains dependent on improving sentiment toward AI-related spending and chip demand. Negative Sentiment: Intel faced premarket pressure after its recent rally, with coverage highlighting investor worries about AI profitability, semiconductor weakness in South Korea and the scale of Intel’s planned roughly $20 billion capital investment. These concerns raise questions about returns from the company’s expansion plans. Intel Stock Is Falling Monday: What’s Going On?

Intel faced premarket pressure after its recent rally, with coverage highlighting investor worries about AI profitability, semiconductor weakness in South Korea and the scale of Intel’s planned roughly $20 billion capital investment. These concerns raise questions about returns from the company’s expansion plans. Negative Sentiment: TSMC is reportedly developing advanced chip-packaging technology that could weaken one of Intel’s perceived competitive advantages. The development adds to competitive risk as Intel attempts to regain ground in manufacturing and packaging. TSMC Is Reportedly Developing Advanced Chip Packaging Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Intel from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Northland Securities cut Intel from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Intel from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Intel from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Intel to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $107.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTC

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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