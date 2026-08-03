Rathbones Group PLC Has $959.10 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,173,298 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 74,250 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.8% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.18% of Visa worth $959,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $406.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Visa to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $412.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $411.77.

View Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $366.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.89 and a 12-month high of $373.97.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. This trade represents a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,398 shares of company stock valued at $35,831,433. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings continue to support the stock. Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Visa Trading Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Visa reported fiscal third-quarter EPS of $3.32, above the $3.23 consensus, while revenue reached $11.63 billion, up 14.4% year over year and ahead of expectations. The results reinforce confidence in payment-volume growth and Visa’s high-margin business model. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Visa Stock Sees Modest Fair Value Lift

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “Overweight” rating, while BMO Capital Markets, JPMorgan and Robert W. Baird forecast additional price appreciation. One fair-value estimate rose from $398.83 to $411.63, reflecting optimism about payment volumes, value-added services and potential stablecoin-related products. Positive Sentiment: Restructuring could improve efficiency. Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Visa Layoffs Will Cut 7 Percent of Its Workforce

Visa plans to eliminate roughly 2,600 jobs, or about 7% of its workforce, as artificial intelligence and other technology reshape operations. Although the cuts may create near-term charges, investors could view lower long-term costs and greater productivity favorably. Neutral Sentiment: Competitive developments bear watching. X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Elon Musk Aims at Venmo With One Bold Perk

X Money launched with a Visa debit card, peer-to-peer transfers and 3% cashback, potentially generating transaction activity for Visa while also intensifying competition in digital payments and consumer wallets. Negative Sentiment: Job cuts may raise execution and sentiment concerns. The scale of the layoffs highlights Visa’s efforts to adapt to AI-driven changes and could unsettle employees or investors if restructuring disrupts growth initiatives. Visa Slashes Thousands of Jobs in Efficiency Push

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

See Also

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