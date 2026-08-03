Rathbones Group PLC Has $95.95 Million Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,991 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 35,210 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.27% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $95,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:MLM opened at $526.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $577.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.83. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $523.48 and a fifty-two week high of $710.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is 8.16%.

Key Stories Impacting Martin Marietta Materials

Here are the key news stories impacting Martin Marietta Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Martin Marietta Reports Second-Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue rose 21% year over year to a record $1.95 billion, exceeding the $1.87 billion analyst estimate. EPS of $5.00 also surpassed consensus, supported by record aggregates shipments and infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Martin Marietta raises FY2026 revenue outlook

Management raised full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $7.2 billion-$7.4 billion, above the roughly $7.1 billion consensus estimate, while reaffirming adjusted EBITDA guidance. The company also expects operational-efficiency initiatives to generate approximately $350 million in cash-flow benefits. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Martin Marietta receives Moderate Buy rating

Analysts collectively maintain a “Moderate Buy” view, and the revised price targets remain above the current trading level. However, the range of opinions indicates a balance between confidence in infrastructure-driven demand and concerns about near-term earnings momentum. Negative Sentiment: Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Martin Marietta Q2 earnings top estimates

Despite the quarterly beat, EPS declined from $5.43 in the prior-year quarter. That earnings decline may be limiting the market’s reaction to the higher revenue outlook. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its price target from $700 to $680 and assigned a “Neutral” rating. Wells Fargo reduced its target from $616 to $581 and kept an “Equal Weight” rating. Although both targets imply upside, the cuts signal more limited conviction and add pressure to the stock. Analyst price-target revisions

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $660.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $674.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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