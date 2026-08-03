Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Cameco Corporation $CCJ

Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ - Free Report) TSE: CCO by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 589,998 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 29,748 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.14% of Cameco worth $63,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,059,335 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,653,639,000 after purchasing an additional 258,193 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Cameco by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,545,354 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,240,047,000 after purchasing an additional 41,430 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Cameco by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,292,995 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $575,771,000 after purchasing an additional 849,188 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cameco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,978,333 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $455,468,000 after buying an additional 323,693 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company's stock.

Cameco Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CCJ opened at $86.11 on Monday. Cameco Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.96 and a fifty-two week high of $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.91. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ - Get Free Report) TSE: CCO last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). Cameco had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business had revenue of $573.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Cameco's quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Cameco

Here are the key news stories impacting Cameco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Westinghouse IPO could unlock value: Westinghouse, the nuclear-services venture backed by Cameco and Brookfield, confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for a proposed initial public offering. The transaction could highlight the value of Cameco’s nuclear-fuel-cycle investments and potentially provide capital for growth. Cameco Announces Westinghouse IPO Filing

Westinghouse, the nuclear-services venture backed by Cameco and Brookfield, confidentially submitted a draft registration statement for a proposed initial public offering. The transaction could highlight the value of Cameco’s nuclear-fuel-cycle investments and potentially provide capital for growth. Positive Sentiment: Long-term nuclear outlook remains favorable: Cameco said its production outlook is unchanged and cited growing government and utility support for nuclear power as a factor supporting stronger uranium prices over time. Its positioning across uranium mining, fuel processing and Westinghouse gives the company exposure to multiple parts of the nuclear-energy supply chain. Cameco Second-Quarter Results

Cameco said its production outlook is unchanged and cited growing government and utility support for nuclear power as a factor supporting stronger uranium prices over time. Its positioning across uranium mining, fuel processing and Westinghouse gives the company exposure to multiple parts of the nuclear-energy supply chain. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance broadly aligns with estimates: Cameco issued 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, compared with consensus near $2.4 billion. The range offers some upside potential but did not provide a clear positive earnings catalyst.

Cameco issued 2026 revenue guidance of approximately $2.4 billion to $2.6 billion, compared with consensus near $2.4 billion. The range offers some upside potential but did not provide a clear positive earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter earnings missed forecasts: Cameco reported quarterly EPS below the analyst consensus—approximately $0.13 to $0.18 per share, depending on the reporting measure, versus estimates around $0.25 to $0.26. Earnings were also sharply below the prior-year period, while revenue declined 6.8% year over year. Cameco Earnings Report

Cameco reported quarterly EPS below the analyst consensus—approximately $0.13 to $0.18 per share, depending on the reporting measure, versus estimates around $0.25 to $0.26. Earnings were also sharply below the prior-year period, while revenue declined 6.8% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Bearish options activity increased: Traders purchased 26,363 put options, about 28% above the average volume. This points to heightened demand for downside protection or bearish speculation, adding pressure to sentiment, though it is not conclusive evidence of future performance.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Cameco from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cameco in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cameco in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $146.18.

View Our Latest Report on Cameco

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation NYSE: CCJ is a leading producer of uranium and a supplier to the global nuclear power industry. Headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada, the company is engaged in the exploration, mining, milling and sale of uranium concentrate, commonly known as yellowcake, which is used as fuel for nuclear reactors. Cameco also participates in services and activities that support the front end of the nuclear fuel cycle, including processing and marketing of uranium to utilities under long‑term and spot contracts.

The company's operations have historically centered in Canada and the United States, where it operates and develops uranium mining and processing properties.

Further Reading

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