Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,012,230 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 86,475 shares during the period. CocaCola comprises approximately 1.8% of Rathbones Group PLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.14% of CocaCola worth $457,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of CocaCola by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company's stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CocaCola in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in CocaCola by 450.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 548.2% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CocaCola News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong second-quarter results remain the primary catalyst. Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue increased 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, topping the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume rose 5%, and management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $3.27-$3.30 per share. Coca-Cola Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Coca-Cola reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share, above the $0.93 consensus, while revenue increased 6.2% year over year to $13.37 billion, topping the $13.17 billion estimate. Global unit-case volume rose 5%, and management raised its 2026 earnings outlook to $3.27-$3.30 per share. Positive Sentiment: Premium beverages could support future revenue growth. Coca-Cola is using innovation, pricing and packaging to expand premium offerings and capture higher-value consumption occasions. Growth in Fairlife, zero-sugar products and favorable product mix also contributed to recent momentum. Can Coca-Cola's Premium Beverage Strategy Boost Revenues?

Coca-Cola is using innovation, pricing and packaging to expand premium offerings and capture higher-value consumption occasions. Growth in Fairlife, zero-sugar products and favorable product mix also contributed to recent momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst targets moved higher. Jefferies raised its target to $104, TD Cowen to $100 and Argus to $97 with a Buy rating. Citigroup also forecast meaningful appreciation, helping reinforce the broadly Moderate Buy consensus.

Jefferies raised its target to $104, TD Cowen to $100 and Argus to $97 with a Buy rating. Citigroup also forecast meaningful appreciation, helping reinforce the broadly Moderate Buy consensus. Neutral Sentiment: The dividend remains an income-supporting feature. Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized, representing an approximately 2.4% yield at recent prices. The company’s long dividend-growth record continues to appeal to defensive and income-focused investors. Coca-Cola Raised Its Full-Year Guidance

Coca-Cola declared a quarterly dividend of $0.53 per share, or $2.12 annualized, representing an approximately 2.4% yield at recent prices. The company’s long dividend-growth record continues to appeal to defensive and income-focused investors. Negative Sentiment: Valuation may be limiting near-term upside. With KO trading near its 52-week high at roughly 26 times earnings, HSBC cut the stock to Hold and argued that PepsiCo may offer better value. Coca-Cola Cut to Hold at HSBC

With KO trading near its 52-week high at roughly 26 times earnings, HSBC cut the stock to Hold and argued that PepsiCo may offer better value. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling creates a modest sentiment overhang. Chairman James Quincey sold approximately $13.1 million of shares, following a larger sale the prior day. The transactions were conducted under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans to cover tax withholding, making them less concerning than discretionary sales but still notable.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist Financial set a $88.00 target price on CocaCola in a research report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CocaCola from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.76.

Read Our Latest Report on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $6,788,925.55. Following the transaction, the insider owned 35,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,172,982.45. This represents a 68.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total value of $7,946,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 181,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,412,772.64. The trade was a 35.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 1,502,719 shares of company stock valued at $126,087,452 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

NYSE KO opened at $87.67 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $65.35 and a 1 year high of $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.77.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.270-3.300 EPS. Analysts predict that CocaCola Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.66%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

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