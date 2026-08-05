Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Littelfuse by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,010 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 70,714 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 554.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth approximately $822,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. The trade was a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LFUS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Littelfuse from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Littelfuse

Littelfuse Stock Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $466.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -932.90, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $233.36 and a fifty-two week high of $500.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.30.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.41. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $738.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. Analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Littelfuse's payout ratio is currently -600.00%.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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