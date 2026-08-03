Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,375 shares of the company's stock after selling 28,492 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,739,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 368.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,796,942 shares of the company's stock worth $747,324,000 after buying an additional 5,346,130 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 5,965,212 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,047 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 140.8% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,575,414 shares of the company's stock worth $483,281,000 after buying an additional 2,675,157 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,003,486 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,916,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,220 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Johnson Controls International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson Controls International this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $153.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson Controls International

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This represents a 60.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 1,800 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $263,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 26,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,832,633. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $146.85 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $151.18. The stock has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.45 and a 200 day moving average of $137.21.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.550 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.050 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Johnson Controls International's payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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