Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 7,320 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,740 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in American Express were worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in American Express by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $428,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 4.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.9% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut American Express from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on American Express from $312.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the company from $328.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

American Express Stock Up 2.4%

American Express stock opened at $344.39 on Tuesday. American Express Company has a one year low of $290.63 and a one year high of $387.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.62 and a 200 day moving average of $328.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 15.07%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.08 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Further Reading

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