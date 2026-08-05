Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Holdings in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,994 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 55,897 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in DexCom were worth $4,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wellington Grp LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 778.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Grp LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $296,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 52,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,918.76. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 102,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,535,898 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Key DexCom News

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus raised its price target to $96 from $86 and maintained a “buy” rating , implying approximately 10% potential upside from the referenced price. Benzinga

, implying approximately 10% potential upside from the referenced price. Positive Sentiment: DexCom’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus a $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13.1% year over year, while operating income reportedly grew 49.7%; management also raised its fiscal-year 2026 guidance. DexCom: Still A Cautious Buy Following Earnings

DexCom’s latest quarterly results exceeded expectations, with adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share versus a $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13.1% year over year, while operating income reportedly grew 49.7%; management also raised its fiscal-year 2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Growth catalysts include adoption of the G7 glucose-monitoring system, international expansion and the “Road to 100” initiative aimed at broadening diabetes coverage. Margin improvement, share repurchases and a solid balance sheet further support the investment case. DexCom: Still A Cautious Buy Following Earnings

Growth catalysts include adoption of the G7 glucose-monitoring system, international expansion and the “Road to 100” initiative aimed at broadening diabetes coverage. Margin improvement, share repurchases and a solid balance sheet further support the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum has improved: DXCM moved above its 20-day moving average and reached a new 52-week high, signaling continued short-term buying interest. DexCom 52-Week High

Technical momentum has improved: DXCM moved above its 20-day moving average and reached a new 52-week high, signaling continued short-term buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinion remains broadly constructive, with another reported price-target increase to $82; however, targets vary significantly. At roughly 34 times earnings, valuation leaves the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or weaker guidance. DexCom Price Target Raised

Analyst opinion remains broadly constructive, with another reported price-target increase to $82; however, targets vary significantly. At roughly 34 times earnings, valuation leaves the stock sensitive to any slowdown in growth or weaker guidance. Negative Sentiment: Director Mark G. Foletta sold a combined 4,000 shares for approximately $330,640 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. Because the sales were scheduled in advance and he retains a substantial position, the transactions are a limited negative signal rather than clear evidence of declining confidence. SEC Insider Trading Filing

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Truist Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on DexCom from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and set a $88.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $88.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Down 0.4%

DXCM stock opened at $86.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business's 50 day moving average price is $73.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.43. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.85.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. DexCom had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 20.12%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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