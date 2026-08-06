Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Position in Nutrien Ltd. $NTR

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR - Free Report) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,719 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,802 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Nutrien were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTR. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 42.4% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company's stock.

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Nutrien News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Nutrien this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nutrien’s board declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.55 per share , payable October 16 to shareholders of record September 29. The announcement reinforces the company’s shareholder-return commitment. Nutrien Declares Quarterly Dividend of US$0.55 per Share

Nutrien’s board declared a quarterly dividend of , payable October 16 to shareholders of record September 29. The announcement reinforces the company’s shareholder-return commitment. Positive Sentiment: Revenue reportedly increased 3.6% year over year to approximately $10.8 billion, while operating cash flow reached $2.5 billion. These figures suggest continued resilience in Nutrien’s core fertilizer operations and support ongoing investment. Nutrien Releases Q2 2026 Earnings

Revenue reportedly increased to approximately $10.8 billion, while operating cash flow reached $2.5 billion. These figures suggest continued resilience in Nutrien’s core fertilizer operations and support ongoing investment. Neutral Sentiment: Reported EPS figures vary among financial-data providers, ranging from $2.53 to $2.67 , compared with $2.65 a year earlier. The differences may reflect reporting or adjusted-earnings methodologies, but all indicate broadly stable profitability.

Reported EPS figures vary among financial-data providers, ranging from , compared with $2.65 a year earlier. The differences may reflect reporting or adjusted-earnings methodologies, but all indicate broadly stable profitability. Negative Sentiment: Zacks reported adjusted earnings of $2.61 per share , below the $2.70 consensus estimate. The earnings shortfall, combined with commentary that lower sales weighed on results, is the primary reason the stock has decreased or remained under pressure following the release. Nutrien Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Zacks reported adjusted earnings of , below the $2.70 consensus estimate. The earnings shortfall, combined with commentary that lower sales weighed on results, is the primary reason the stock has decreased or remained under pressure following the release. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue growth was accompanied by higher costs, limiting the benefit to earnings. Investors may also focus on the fact that the company’s results did not match expectations despite favorable year-over-year comparisons.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial raised Nutrien from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America upgraded Nutrien from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $81.84.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTR

Nutrien Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NTR stock opened at $66.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $53.03 and a 1 year high of $85.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.47.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.09). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Nutrien's revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien's business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

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