Rathbones Group PLC Sells 18,092 Shares of Xylem Inc. $XYL

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,065 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,092 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.14% of Xylem worth $40,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company's stock.

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Xylem Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE XYL opened at $117.29 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $105.29 and a one year high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $115.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.01.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Xylem has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Xylem's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 4,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $501,436.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,443.30. This trade represents a 54.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc NYSE: XYL is a global water technology company that designs, manufactures and services engineered systems and equipment for the transport, treatment, testing and efficient use of water. Its product portfolio spans pumps and pumping systems, valves, filtration and disinfection equipment, sensors and analytical instruments, and digital solutions for monitoring and control of water infrastructure. Xylem serves the full water cycle with offerings for water and wastewater utilities, industrial customers, commercial and residential buildings, and agricultural applications.

The company was established as an independent publicly traded company in 2011 following a corporate spin-off from ITT Corporation and is headquartered in Rye Brook, New York.

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