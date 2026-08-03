Rathbones Group PLC Sells 235,125 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,685,310 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 235,125 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.35% of Rollins worth $90,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 51,277 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 29,758 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rollins by 55.9% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,131,337 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $167,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Rollins by 16.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 216,278 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Rollins by 73.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,879,120 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $100,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rollins by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 273,680 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $16,627,000 after purchasing an additional 49,612 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rollins from $72.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rollins from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Rollins in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Rollins from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $48.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROL

Rollins Price Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $38.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.59 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Rollins had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.36%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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