Rathbones Group PLC Sells 4,731 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,906 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after selling 4,731 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Founders Capital Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company's stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of UNH stock opened at $415.21 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $411.93 and its 200 day moving average is $348.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $236.95 and a 52-week high of $461.62. The company has a market capitalization of $377.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.94 by $1.44. The firm had revenue of $112.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.81 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 3.14%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.500-20.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 19.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $2.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's payout ratio is 59.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $463.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler set a $477.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $455.92.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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