Rathbones Group PLC Sells 59,104 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE - Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,021 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 59,104 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.09% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $83,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Intercontinental Exchange

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Positive Sentiment: ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.90 per share , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately $2.7 billion , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. ICE Q2 Earnings Beat on Data Growth and Mortgage Strength

ICE reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.84 consensus estimate, while revenue reached approximately , up 5% year over year. Growth in recurring data and mortgage technology helped offset weaker energy-related activity. Positive Sentiment: The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to $4 billion . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to $0.52 per share . ICE Approves Third Quarter Dividend

The company returned $945 million to shareholders during the quarter, including $651 million in repurchases, and increased its authorized buyback capacity to . ICE also raised its quarterly dividend 8% year over year to . Positive Sentiment: The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Rise of Bond E-Trading Underpins ICE’s MarketAxess Deal

The MarketAxess deal would expand ICE’s electronic fixed-income trading, market-data and distribution capabilities. Management is positioning the acquisition to benefit from the long-term shift from voice-based to electronic bond trading. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2027. Neutral Sentiment: MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. NYSE Parent ICE to Purchase MarketAxess

MarketAxess shares surged roughly 30% after ICE offered a premium of about 33% to its unaffected price, highlighting the strategic value of the target but also making the transaction a significant capital commitment for ICE. Negative Sentiment: Investors appear concerned that paying nearly $6 billion in cash could pressure near-term returns, increase execution and integration risk, and limit financial flexibility. The market’s initial reaction was cautious despite the earnings beat, with ICE shares underperforming broader equities.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,573 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $693,083.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 45,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,891,887.88. This represents a 9.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sharon Bowen sold 667 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $100,903.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,848.56. This represents a 4.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,425 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,324 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.84% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $177.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $177.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $211.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $183.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:ICE opened at $152.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $139.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.60. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.79 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange NYSE: ICE is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

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