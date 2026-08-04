Rathbones Group PLC Sells 77,222 Shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,662 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 77,222 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.31% of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,015.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,352 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $117,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,561,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,285.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,903,532 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $58,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,093 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,248,200 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $70,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,604,443 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $207,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,466 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.90.

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HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 12.10 and a current ratio of 12.10. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.38 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.09.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.24 million. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.08%.HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has set its FY 2028 guidance at 3.500-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital's dividend payout ratio is 485.71%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc NYSE: HASI is a publicly traded real estate investment trust specializing in financing and investing in climate change solutions. Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland, the company provides debt and equity capital to sustainable infrastructure projects across North America. Its mission is to support energy efficiency, renewable energy generation and resilient infrastructure, helping public and private sector clients reduce carbon emissions and achieve long-term environmental goals.

Hannon Armstrong's core business activities include originating and structuring loans, acquiring debt and equity interests, and managing a diversified portfolio of projects in sectors such as solar energy, wind power, energy storage, green buildings, and sustainable agriculture.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI - Free Report).

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