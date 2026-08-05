Rathbones Group PLC Sells 7,894 Shares of Spotify Technology $SPOT

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT - Free Report) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,040 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company's stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 36.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company's stock.

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Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.7%

Spotify Technology stock opened at $483.00 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $405.00 and a 12 month high of $748.30. The stock's 50 day moving average is $484.53 and its 200-day moving average is $485.46. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.58.

Key Headlines Impacting Spotify Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Spotify Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Spotify surpassed 300 million Premium subscribers for the first time and reported 777 million monthly active users, up 12% year over year. The milestone exceeded subscriber expectations and reinforces the platform’s global scale. Spotify now has over 300M subscribers

Spotify surpassed for the first time and reported 777 million monthly active users, up 12% year over year. The milestone exceeded subscriber expectations and reinforces the platform’s global scale. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose 14% year over year to approximately €4.78 billion, while Spotify swung from a prior-year loss to roughly €545 million in net income. Gross margin and overall profitability also reached records, supporting the company’s long-term margin-expansion story. Spotify Technology S.A. Releases Results for Second Quarter 2026

Second-quarter revenue rose 14% year over year to approximately €4.78 billion, while Spotify swung from a prior-year loss to roughly €545 million in net income. Gross margin and overall profitability also reached records, supporting the company’s long-term margin-expansion story. Positive Sentiment: Spotify issued a stronger revenue outlook for the third quarter, with expected revenue of about €5.0 billion, and is expanding its product pipeline with AI-powered personalization and creator-focused features.

Spotify issued a stronger revenue outlook for the third quarter, with expected revenue of about €5.0 billion, and is expanding its product pipeline with AI-powered personalization and creator-focused features. Positive Sentiment: Merlin, representing more than 30,000 independent labels and distributors, joined Universal Music Group in supporting Spotify’s planned paid AI remix and cover product. Artist opt-in, attribution and compensation could help reduce licensing concerns while creating a potential new revenue stream. Merlin signs Spotify licensing deal

Merlin, representing more than 30,000 independent labels and distributors, joined Universal Music Group in supporting Spotify’s planned paid AI remix and cover product. Artist opt-in, attribution and compensation could help reduce licensing concerns while creating a potential new revenue stream. Neutral Sentiment: Management guided for approximately 788 million monthly active users in the third quarter. That implies continued growth, but the pace is slowing in North America and Europe, making emerging-market execution increasingly important.

Management guided for approximately 788 million monthly active users in the third quarter. That implies continued growth, but the pace is slowing in North America and Europe, making emerging-market execution increasingly important. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS came in below consensus, while revenue was also slightly under estimates. The earnings miss overshadowed the subscriber milestone and record profitability. Spotify Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS came in below consensus, while revenue was also slightly under estimates. The earnings miss overshadowed the subscriber milestone and record profitability. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter operating-profit guidance was below Wall Street expectations. Spotify also expects higher marketing expenditures and increased investment in AI features, creating near-term pressure on earnings despite the stronger revenue forecast. Spotify forecasts weak profit

Insider Buying and Selling at Spotify Technology

In other Spotify Technology news, Director Sven Hans Martin Lorentzon sold 35,380 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.73, for a total value of $18,600,327.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,383 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,355,734.59. This represents a 84.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher P. Marshall sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.86, for a total value of $1,377,629.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,714.54. The trade was a 39.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 90,609 shares of company stock worth $45,784,363 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPOT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $695.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $629.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPOT

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology is a digital audio streaming company best known for its on-demand music service and a growing portfolio of spoken-word content. Founded in Sweden in 2006 by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon and launched commercially in 2008, the company offers a cross-platform app that enables users to discover, stream and organize music, podcasts and other audio. Its primary consumer products include a free, ad-supported tier and a paid Spotify Premium subscription that provides ad-free listening, offline playback and higher-quality audio streams.

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