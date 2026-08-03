Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. Purchases 6,843 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,366 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 6,843 shares during the period. Fortinet makes up about 4.1% of Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ravenstone Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Fortinet were worth $8,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 408.3% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fortinet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $115.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Trending Headlines about Fortinet

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Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $161.95 on Monday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $150.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Fortinet had a return on equity of 191.54% and a net margin of 28.17%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.410-3.470 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.870 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total transaction of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,163,508.84. This represents a 60.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 3,907 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $572,141.08. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,923,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,453,213,448.40. The trade was a 0.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,554 shares of company stock worth $42,706,734. Insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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